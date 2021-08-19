Superdrug customers rave about the £12.99 “greatest ever” artificial tan.

If you haven’t been able to get away this summer, Superdrug has a fake tan that is gaining popularity.

Even if you’ve had a staycation, the current drab weather means there’s not much prospect of catching the sun, but there’s always the option to fake it.

When buying beauty goods like fake tan, it can be difficult to know where to begin because there is so much choice on the market, but companies like Superdrug encourage customers to review their purchases.

And there’s a self-tanner that’s gotten five-star reviews from those who’ve tried it, with one even calling it “the best fake tan.”

The Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Foam costs £12.99 and promises a ‘sun-kissed Australian tan every time.’ The lightweight formula is scented with a cocoa butter smell and fortified with Aloe Vera.

One recent customer noted the fake tan was a “wonderful color for pale skin,” adding, “it’s a really natural appearing color!” I’m quite pleased with this product and would recommend it to anyone who is pale. “It’s the best fake tan I’ve ever used.”

“I am very pale and got this to try based on the reviews,” another said. I was not dissatisfied. It’s very easy to apply because it’s a foam, there’s no streaking, and it’s a wonderful color. The color has gotten a lot of positive feedback. The scent isn’t my favorite, but it’s better than most.”

“I must have used nearly every fake tan you can think of to varied degrees of success,” stated one reviewer who also dubbed it “the best fake tan.” This tan, on the other hand, is without a doubt the greatest I’ve ever tried. It’s very simple to use; there’s no need to moisturise first. I had a subtle glow after one application, and a gorgeous natural color with no streaks after the second application!

“It has a faint odor, but it isn’t unpleasant. I won’t use anything else now because this is my go-to tanning product.”

Another user described it as “my go-to product!” “I can’t say enough good things about it,” she remarked. “The summary comes to an end.”