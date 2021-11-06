Superdrug customers love the £7 concealer so much that they’ve bought it ten times.

Customers at Superdrug are applauding a low-cost concealer that “instantly makes a difference.”

The Rimmel Lasting Radiance Concealer, which is available at Superdrug, is said to be “loved” by beauty lovers.

The £7.49 concealer “instantly lights the complexion with a healthy brightness for a fresh and healthy look,” according to the Superdrug website. Using peptides, Vitamin C, and radiance pearls, the product seeks to create “a dewy look all day.”

On the Superdrug website, the product has received over 140 five-star reviews.

“Brought it ten times,” one reviewer said. PERFECT I recommend it because I enjoy it so much.” “Beautifully Radiant!” wrote another. This is a dream come true for dry, flaky skin. I have dry undereyes, and this is the only concealer I’ve tested that doesn’t exacerbate fine wrinkles by sticking to dry places.

“It blends well into the complexion, leaving a soft focus, natural look, and the radiant pearls really do brighten everything up without any shimmer or glitter.” This is superior than high-end brands in my opinion.

“I tried it, and it’s quite affordable!” The only criticism I have is that the shade range may be expanded.” “Worth every penny,” a third shopper commented. Buy at a discount! It creates an immediate difference as soon as you swipe it on your skin. It gives the appearance of healthy skin. This product is fantastic! “It’s possible that I’ll need to stock up!” “Wow, why did it take me so long to find this?” questioned another. To my eyes, you are so caring and compassionate. After application, there is no stretching, itching, or dryness, simply pure smooth bliss. Dark circles have vanished until the cleansing process is completed. “I adore it.”

The Rimmel Lasting Radiance Concealer costs £7.49 and can be purchased at Superdrug.

You can find a Superdrug near you here, or order the concealer online here.