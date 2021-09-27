Superdrug customers adore the £14.99 ‘gorgeous’ makeup pallet.

Every makeup enthusiast requires a go-to eyeshadow palette that will allow them to create a variety of flawlessly blended eyeshadow looks for any occasion.

Superdrug has a large selection of cosmetics, including a variety of palettes from various brands, as well as skin care, accessories, and household items.

Revolution Pro’s Rockstar Shadow Palette Noir Edition, which includes 18 colors for £14.99, has been a hit with customers.

Face primers from Boots, John Lewis, and ASOS were tested, and one was described as a “absolute miracle.”

The shades, which come in an attractive black studded case, range from neutral tones to brighter, bolder hues, and are available in a variety of finishes, including matte, shimmer, and a new chromatic formula.

“The metallics and glitters are awesome,” one buyer commented in the Rockstar Shadow Palette Noir Edition reviews on the beauty retailer’s website. They pop out like no other palette I’ve seen, yet they also merge nicely. This is fantastic value for money.”

“Beautiful colors that are easy for everyone to wear,” said another. On the inside, there’s a very helpful mirror.”

Instagram

“A fantastic collection of colors, some of which I would never have dared to try,” a third wrote, “but this palette range allows you to unleash your inner rockstar.”

“This palette is amazing!” said a fourth. Colors that are really pigmented and apply smoothly. I adore the glittering colours; they’re quite sparkly even after application, which I’ve observed isn’t always the case with more costly palettes, so I was blown away.”

The Rockstar Shadow Palette Noir Edition is available at Superdrug.

.