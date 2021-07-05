Superdrug customers adore a £13 tinted serum that gives the appearance of filtered skin.

Superdrug customers have praised a £13 serum for giving their skin the appearance of having “a filter on it.”

With the arrival of warmer weather and the possibility of a summer of normalcy on the horizon, many people are altering their cosmetic rituals to achieve a glow or tanned appearance.

The NYX Professional Makeup Tinted Face Serum has garnered a slew of five-star reviews on its website, according to Superdrug.

The problem in the Primark changing rooms is being investigated.

The vegan and cruelty-free tinted serum comes in five sheer customizable tones and claims to hydrate for up to 12 hours.

It contains tremella mushroom, which provides “immediate and all-day radiant skin.” “Serum quickly evens skin tone and texture with an all-day radiant finish for natural healthy looking skin,” according to the product description.

The price on Superdrug’s website is £13.

On the retailer’s website, the product has received over 130 five-star reviews and over 120 four-star reviews.

One consumer penned the following: “I’m stunned; if you recognize the light from the models on the NXY page, this foundation will undoubtedly give you that look in the sun.

“You will definitely appear dewy and luminous, as if your skin has been filtered. As a woman approaching 40, I wish I could take this foundation back to high school and pirouette on the haters…”

Another person wrote: “I had never used a coloured serum before. I usually avoided them because I had such deep pigmentation at the time that I didn’t think a light coverage serum would help.

“Well, I was mistaken! This is fantastic!! My skin is responding to this serum quite well now that it has cleansed up and gained more control. It looks fantastic all day long and doesn’t oxidize. I was even shocked by how much I liked the dewy appearance, given that it’s not something I usually go for.

“Keep in mind that this is a SERUM, not a foundation. I liked how it gave me a light airbrushed look rather than a heavily caked-on look. Thank you Influenster for providing me with free items! Definitely. The summary comes to a close.