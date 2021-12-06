Sunoco agrees to pay $4 million and replace animal habitats as part of a settlement for a pipeline spill.

Sunoco agreed to pay $4 million in a settlement to compensate for the harm to wildlife habitats and shorelines caused by a pipeline spill in Pennsylvania.

In August 2020, a leak occurred at Marsh Creek State Park in Downington, Pennsylvania. The Associated Press reported that over 8,100 gallons of drilling fluid damaged wetlands and streams.

Sunoco Pipeline LP will rehabilitate the beach and rebuild damaged habitats for fish, turtles, and birds, according to the settlement. They’ll have to relocate their East 2 pipeline as well.

Sunoco will also dredge a minimum of six inches of sediment from Rancher Cove in the state park, according to the agreement.

The accident contaminated a 535-acre lake in the park, and 33 acres have been cut off to boating and fishing. Sunoco money will be used to rehabilitate the lake and provide an accessible boat launch, according to the natural resources department.

“When the impacted area of the lake was closed due to drilling fluid impacts, southeast Pennsylvania lost a significant recreational resource, and many residents and community members expressed the need to restore those opportunities,” said Cindy Adams, the Secretary of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The $4 million from Sunoco will be used for park rehabilitation and enhancements, which will include a visitor center and invasive species control, among other things, according to the natural resources department. Every year, about 1 million people visit the 1,784-acre park in Chester County.

Sunoco will be able to resume pipeline construction with a new route and a different construction technology that will eliminate the usage of drilling fluids under the terms of the agreement.

Energy Transfer spokesman Lisa Coleman said, “We are thrilled that our permit revisions for the installation of our final pipeline piece in Chester County have been authorized.” “Once installed, the Mariner East pipeline will be fully operational, with the majority of it currently in use.” The Marsh Creek disaster in August 2020 was the latest in a string of setbacks that have dogged Mariner East since construction began in 2017.

Energy Transfer, the company behind the multibillion-dollar pipeline project, was charged criminally in October after a grand jury found that it had broken the law.