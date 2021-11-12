Suni Lee was ‘furious’ after being pepper sprayed by a racist.

Suni Lee discusses a possible hate crime that occurred to her and her companions after a night out in Los Angeles in an interview with POPSUGAR published on Wednesday.

Lee, an Olympic gold medalist gymnast, Hmong American college student, and future “Dancing with the Stars” competitor, said she was out with her Asian-American companions waiting for an Uber last month.

A motorist drove past the group, hurling racist comments like “Ching Chong” and “get back to where [you]came from” at the girls. As the automobile sped away, Suni claimed that one of the passengers hit her arm with pepper spray.

“I was furious,” Lee recounted, “but there was nothing I could do or control since they scurried away.” “I didn’t do anything to them, and having the reputation has made it difficult since I didn’t want to do anything that would put me in danger. “I just sat back and let things unfold.” Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the upswing in the United States, owing to Covid-19 disinformation and preconceptions that feed racist attacks like Lee’s.

According to a coalition named Stop AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Hate, there were 4,548 incidents of hate against Asians between March 19, 2020, and June 30, 2021, with 4,533 more reported in 2021.

Lee is the first Asian American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in all-around gymnastics. According to NBC Chicago, she is also the first Hmong American to ever qualify for the Olympics.

In terms of her profession, Lee is unsure what she will do after “Dancing with the Stars” because gymnastics has dominated her life until lately.

“I have no idea what I want to achieve with my life because I’ve never had something to work for,” she says “she stated “I’m still looking for that one item that I truly desire.”