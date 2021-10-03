Sunday’s full line-up, tickets, and everything you need to know about Sound City Liverpool 2021.

After a weekend of outstanding singers and bands performing at locations all throughout the city, Sound City Liverpool draws to a close today.

On Friday, Beabadoobee, The Snuts, Not3s, Baby Queen, Gracey, Nauos, Deco, Molly Payton, and others performed during the three-day festival.

Red Rum Club performed with special guest Jamie Webster on day two of Sound City, as well as The Murder Capital and The Mysterines.

Liverpool’s songwriting talent will be showcased at an acoustic performance at British Music Experience.

It’s now time for the last acts to take the stage, bringing Sound City Liverpool 2021 to a close.

Tickets for the Sunday game are now on sale for £32.45 each. There are also special bundles available, such as a ticket and a t-shirt, a ticket and a poster, or a VIP ticket.

The Bombed Out Church is where wristbands can be picked up. Grand Central Hall, Arts Club, Leaf, Jimmys, EBGBS, Jacaranda, The Kazimier Stockroom, and The Shipping Forecast are among the live music venues in the city.

The Sound City+ conference is held at British Music Experience, which is located on the waterfront in the Cunard Building.

Sound City is an event for anyone aged 14 and over, and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Under the age of 18, proof of identification is required, and a separate wristband will be supplied. Some late-night activities and places are only open to people aged 18 and up.

You'll have to show off your COVID-19.