Sunak: The world cannot rely on a tax structure built in the 1920s.

Rishi Sunak recently reminded world financial leaders that the world cannot “continue to rely on a tax structure that was primarily designed in the 1920s.”

The Chancellor said the globe had “great expectations” for what may be done during the two-day G7 finance conference in London on Friday, which was the first in-person G7 finance gathering since the start of the pandemic.

In a “complex global digital economy,” he said, it was apparent that taxation needed to alter.

Mr Sunak stated ahead of the conference that he hoped to achieve a “fair settlement” on digital taxation at talks with ministers from the United States, Japan, France, Canada, Germany, and Italy at Lancaster H.