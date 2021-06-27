Sunak: The government is eager to implement social care reforms, but the problem is “complex.”

The Government is “keen” to produce suggestions for social care reform, according to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, but it is a complex topic that “has eluded solution by several governments over decades.”

Care organizations, charities, and cross-party politicians have long called for a social care plan, which Boris Johnson announced in his maiden speech as Prime Minister in July 2019.

Following news that a critical meeting between the Chancellor, Prime Minister, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock this week has been postponed, the Government is facing further pressure over delays in establishing a policy for the industry.

Why can’t you do it quickly, people ask? This is a tough issue that has eluded numerous administrations for decades.

On Thursday, the Chancellor told The Times CEO Summit that “taking the time” on measures that would be sustainable in the face of an ageing population was the proper way.

“On social care, I think our view has been consistent for a while,” he said when asked if he was willing to tinker with manifesto vows to meet budget commitments.

“We are eager to present reform alternatives for the social care system… We also need to consider how we will pay for those improvements; I believe most people would agree that both of these issues must be addressed.

“People ask why you can’t do it quickly. This is a tough issue that has eluded numerous administrations for decades.

It’s pointless to perform something that is only a temporary repair.

“What’s crucial is that, given our aging population and the fact that demographics are trending in one direction, I believe it’s important that we take the time to consider a set of reforms that will be sustainable.

“It’s pointless to undertake anything that is only a temporary repair. If you’re going to try to reform the system, you want it to be a long-term solution that can deal with the fact that our population is aging.

“That necessitates some deliberation. (This is a brief piece.)