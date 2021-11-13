Summer Zervos, a former ‘Apprentice’ contestant, has dropped her defamation lawsuit against Trump.

Summer Zervos, a former Apprentice competitor who launched a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump five years ago, has dismissed the case without receiving any monetary compensation or an apology from Trump for claimed sexual harassment.

Zervos accused Trump of kissing and groping her without her consent in a California hotel in 2007, a year after she competed on the Trump-hosted reality show’s fifth season. In January 2017, she filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump after he termed her allegations “outright falsehoods.” “After five years of litigation against the defendant, Ms. Zervos no longer wishes to litigate against the defendant and has secured the right to speak freely about her experience,” Zervos’ attorneys Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza said in a statement released shortly after the suit was dismissed by New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter on Friday. “Zervos has accepted no compensation and stands by the charges in her complaint.” Last month, Trump was given a deadline of December 23 to be deposed in the lawsuit. Attorney Alina Habba argued in court documents that Zervos had only sued “for the sole purpose of harassing, intimidating, punishing, or otherwise maliciously inhibiting” Trump’s freedom of speech, and that the former president’s lawyers lobbied a judge to allow them to file a countersuit against him a short time later.

Trump’s Save America political action group published a statement condemning Zervos for “making up bogus charges,” denouncing “corrupt” media coverage, and claiming that the former president had been “completely vindicated” when Zervos abandoned the complaint on Friday.

The statement received by The Washington Newsday says, “The lawsuit brought by a lady who made up bogus charges against President Trump for fame or money has just been abandoned in its entirety.” “The Fake News Media misrepresented the facts entirely and thoroughly—they are corrupt.” The statement continues, “President Trump has been completely vindicated.” “President Trump paid no money or legal fees, saying, “It is so unfortunate that things like this can happen, but it is so incredibly important to fight for the truth and justice.” Victory is the only way to repair one’s reputation!'” A defamation complaint filed by writer E. Jean Carroll against Trump has not been dismissed. Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in 2019 after he dubbed her a liar. This is a condensed version of the information.