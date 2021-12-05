Summer Spellman’s real age and an intriguing gift from a fan on ITV’s Coronation Street.

Since her arrival on Coronation Street in 2017, Summer Spellman has had a difficult experience on the Cobbles.

Drew Spellman, Billy Mayhew’s ex-partner, died of cancer problems, and the character is his adopted daughter.

She’s been caught in the crossfire of the vicar’s rollercoaster romance with Todd Grimshaw since she was placed under his custody, and she’s also helped him kick a drug habit.

Summer was also shocked to learn she has Type 1 diabetes earlier this year, and has struggled to come to grips with her diagnosis in the months afterwards.

Recently, the girl has developed affections for her teacher Daniel Osbourne, prompting her to dump boyfriend Aadi Alahan when she mistookly assumed Daniel had invited her to a play.

Summer, on the other hand, was devastated to learn that her teacher was actually asking if she could babysit so he could go to the theater with Daisy.

Spoilers for Coronation Street have been revealed. Summer’s bad luck is about to get worse as her secret crush is revealed by a jealous Max Platt, leading to the character developing an eating disorder.

Summer is played by Harriet Bibby, who was nominated for Best Newcomer at this year’s Inside Soap Awards for her portrayal of the character through a variety of tough issues.

In November 2020, Harriet takes over the role of Summer from Matilda Freeman.

Despite the fact that Summer is 16 in the program, Harriet is seven years her senior, having turned 23 in April.

Harriet told OK! magazine about being taken aback on her first day of taping an episode.

She stated, ” “Suddenly, a slew of individuals – these gigantic Corrie icons – began to stroll through the door. The major one was Kate Ford [who plays Tracy Barlow].

“”That’s Tracy Barlow, and we’re on the same show,” I thought. It was a major pinch-me moment for me.” The Lincolnshire actress is still adjusting to life on the hit program, and she revealed in the same interview that she once received an interesting gift from a fan.

“A lot of my relatives lives in the North East, and we’d been there,” she joked.

