Summer Spellman of Coronation Street raises eyebrows as viewers see a troubling development.

Summer Spellman’s fate was in jeopardy in tonight’s episode, according to Coronation Street viewers.

Since her debut appearance on the long-running soap in 2017, the character, now played by Harriet Bibby, has had a difficult experience on the Cobbles.

Summer was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes earlier this year, and she has been battling to come to grips with her condition in the months following.

Recently, the girl has developed affections for her teacher Daniel Osbourne, prompting her to dump boyfriend Aadi Alahan when she mistookly assumed Daniel had invited her to a play.

Summer, on the other hand, was devastated to learn that her teacher was actually asking if she could babysit so he could go to the theater with Daisy.

This had made her extremely self-conscious about her appearance, which came to the fore in tonight’s episode as she looked through Daisy’s images.

Billy Mayhew took Summer to the bistro for supper in an attempt to cheer her up, but she only felt worse after eating a burger and was subsequently heard vomiting it back up.

Fans of the show expressed their concern for the character on Twitter, fearing that she was developing an eating disorder.

“I have a hunch a Summer eating disorder tale is coming up,” Owen stated.

Tina said, ” “For a long time, I’ve been hoping for an ED tale. Summer was the last person I expected to see.” “Summer has an eating disorder, and all I want to do is hug her,” Justin said. “I believe Summer has an eating disorder,” Ryan wrote. “Don’t say Summer is going to start with an eating disorder,” Bobby tweeted.