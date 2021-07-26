Summer on Coronation Street could be ready for a tense new storyline.

Following scenes in Monday night’s episode, Coronation Street fans were concerned that Summer will be subjected to yet another upsetting storyline this summer.

Todd and Billy asked Nina to be their “groomsmaid” at their impending wedding, with Nina planning to sew her own gown.

Summer was overjoyed at the prospect, and Nina took her measurements so that the gown could be made.

Summer, on the other hand, was eager to challenge Nina’s measurements, claiming she’d made a mistake.

Nina double-checked them, and when she saw that they were correct, Summer was devastated.

When she told Billy about her weight increase, he suggested it was something she might have to deal with as a result of her Diabetes diagnosis.

Following the incident, Diabetes UK tweeted, “Unexplained weight loss is one of four primary symptoms you might have #type1 diabetes.”

“Once you begin therapy, your weight will normally return to normal, but it is natural to be concerned if you notice changes in your body, such as Summer in tonight’s #Corrie.”

However, several viewers were concerned that Summer’s treatment would lead to an eating issue or a weight problem.

“Will this be the start of a bulimic plotline for the summer?” Mike wondered.

“Summer worries about her weight (tear emoji),” Ryan Glendenning said.

Summer is concerned about her weight, according to Justin Rafferty.