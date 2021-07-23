Summer of Love can be extended in King George at Ascot.

With a win in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes (British Champions Series) (3.35pm) at Ascot on Saturday afternoon, the summer of can continue.

Aidan O’Brien’s outstanding filly will be able to hold off the lads and the Classic generation to win another Group One race in Berkshire.

After being a Group One winner as a juvenile, the daughter of the late supersire Galileo has been unrivaled over the previous two seasons.

Last year, Love romped to a four-and-a-half-length victory in the QIPCO 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket before winning by double that margin when stepped up to 1m4f in the Oaks at Epsom.

When she won the Yorkshire Oaks on the Knavesmire last August, she made it three Group One victories in a row.

She was unable to compete in the major middle distance races, including the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the autumn, due to a variety of factors, and only made a belated comeback at Royal Ascot last month.

But the wait was well worth it. Despite not being as flashy as her Classic victories, her three-quarter-length triumph in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting over Breeders’ Cup heroine Audarya was probably just as impressive.

After such a long layoff and a return to 1m2f, Love demonstrated that she is one of, if not the finest, middle distance athletes in training.

Love can add another Group One triumph en way to more glory, maybe at York, Leopardstown, and ParisLongchamp over the next few months, as she is sure to come on for that run and back up to 1m4f on a track she has obviously won at.

In Charlie Appleby’s Cazoo Derby hero, who gets a weight for age allowance, she will face another remarkable Classic winner.

However, no Derby winner has won the King George since the magnificent Galileo in 2000, demonstrating how difficult it can be to compete against the outstanding older horses.

While another Royal Ascot winner adds spice to the summer middle distance championship, Adayar has the potential to overturn that statistic.

