Summer nights are made even more beautiful with the arrival of Gin Cinema.

This August, a “immersive” outdoor gin cinema combining popular musicals and a gin festival will open.

On an outdoor LED screen, Nightflix Gin Cinema will take over New Brighton Football Club in Moreton, Wirral for one weekend from August 20-22, promising “good vibes, great films, and tasty gins.” Films being shown include Mamma Mia, A Star is Born, and the Greatest Showman, as well as classics like Grease and Dirty Dancing.

Visitors can bring their own deckchair or beanbag and sing along while enjoying a variety of gins.

During the concert, non-alcoholic beverages, as well as hot meals and sweet sweets, will be available.

The performance will continue on even if the weather turns bad, with attendees advised to pack raincoats and waterproofs in case of precipitation.

“We’re looking forward to introducing our very successful Gin Cinema experience to movie fans in Wirral and the surrounding area of Merseyside,” said Gin Cinema CEO Ben Stonehouse.

“There are six brilliant films that we know audiences will love over the three days, and they’ll be able to do so while expanding their gin horizons, having a good old singalong, and tucking into a delicious bite.” Track and trace will be in place in accordance with current government guidelines, but social distancing regulations will not be in place.

