Summer isn’t going to end anytime soon, according to the Met Office’s 30-day weather forecast.

It’s been a long time since the UK has had such a prolonged heatwave.

While colder temperatures are expected by the weekend, along with some rain, the long-term prognosis indicates that the temperature will begin to rise again.

The good news for sun enthusiasts is that there may be some “tropical” weather in the coming weeks, which is terrible news for those who prefer something a little colder.

Highs of 33°C are expected in certain western areas in the next days, while most areas will be in the upper 20s.

As the Met Office issued its first-ever excessive heat weather warning, chief operational meteorologist Steven Ramsdale predicted that the rising temperatures will last for the rest of the week.

However, over the weekend, cooler temperatures are expected, along with some rain.

But what about next week and the rest of the month?

To find out, the MEN looked at the Met Office’s long-range weather forecast.

The Met Office predicts more unstable weather in the south, but “particularly hot” weather in the northwest.

Rain showers are also expected, with thunderstorms probable, according to forecasters.

“As it advances northward, high pressure begins to loosen its grip by Saturday,” according to the entire forecast. More unsettled weather is on the way for the weekend, starting with heavy, possibly thunderous rain in the south on Saturday.

“The northern half of the UK will be quite warm, with plenty of sunshine, and possibly hot, especially in the northwest.

“Some northern locations and windward coasts will be cooler. Into Sunday, some of these places, as well as sections of the southwest, should anticipate low overcast, mist, and sea fog.

“For the remainder of the period, many locations will see rain or showers, with some heavy rain or thunderstorms possible at times. Temperatures will be slightly above average for the most of the country, and slightly above average in the north. The winds are still light.”

Next month, we may see tropical-like weather, with above-average temperatures and a higher danger of thunderstorms.

“By early August, warmer and drier-than-average conditions are likely,” the Met Office forecast predicts.

