Suki, dubbed “the Sass Queen,” and other gorgeous dogs are looking for new homes.

These are the sweet dogs looking for a new home in Liverpool, including Suki, the’sass Queen,’ who is looking for a family.

All dogs deserve to live in a loving, happy home with owners who lavish them with treats, but this isn’t always the case, and some dogs end up at a shelter.

Freshfields Animal Rescue has a variety of canines in need of a loving home, ranging from Rottweilers to Akitas.

Although the staff adores these canines, they are hoping to see them leave the shelter in the near future to join a new home.

Max is an eight-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rottweiler cross who was originally rehomed as a puppy but returned to the shelter owing to his owner’s health issues.

He can take some time to earn people’s trust and enjoys playing hard to get, but once he has, he is an immensely loyal dog who enjoys walks, sunbathing, and a good scratch!

Max is looking for an adult-only home (no children) where he will be the only pet; he is a well-behaved house guest who can be left alone for a few hours.

Max is in good condition, save from minor arthritis, and can’t wait to find a new place to call home.

Max is a devoted and protective dog that is looking for a best buddy with whom he can sunbathe in the summer and hibernate in the winter.

Danny is an eight-year-old male Lurcher who was rehomed from Freshfields as a puppy in 2012, but had to return due to a food guarding issue in his prior home.

His mother was a Lurcher and his father was a Border Terrier, and he has the appearance of both but is larger than a Border Terrier.

Danny is a great dog who simply needs a patient owner. He can be nervous and insecure, and he doesn’t trust easily, but once attached to you, he is the most affectionate, loyal, and dedicated pet.

Danny enjoys nothing more than going on adventures with his dog. “The summary has come to an end.”