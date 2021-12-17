Suit is filed against a New York pet store for selling sick puppies to unsuspecting customers.

A New York pet business is facing a lawsuit after selling diseased puppies to unwary buyers who died within days or weeks of purchase.

Shake A Paw on Long Island is accused of selling puppies from puppy mills while informing customers that the pets were from reputable breeders. On Thursday, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a complaint against the pet store in Nassau County Supreme Court.

According to WABC, “Shake A Paw’s acts of misleading buyers into acquiring sick or injured puppies is immoral and unlawful.”

The store’s puppies were allegedly infected with pneumonia, breathing issues, infections, and congenital deformities.

According to the lawsuit, the business falsely portrayed sick puppies as healthy, forged doctor’s certificates, failed to disclose the dogs’ critical health issues, misrepresented dog breeds, and lied about breeders.

Nine puppies sold by Shake a Paw allegedly died soon after the sale from various issues, according to court records obtained by the New York Post. Customers were offered sick dogs, as well as other goods and services, for $2,500 to $8,000.

“Shake A Paw was found guilty of a litany of breaches by my office, including defrauding customers and finding sick puppies from unsafe puppy mills. When New Yorkers bought puppies from Shake A Paw, they didn’t expect to bring home dogs in such horrific and terrible circumstances “According to WABC, James stated.

“Today, we filed a lawsuit to hold Shake A Paw accountable for their illegal and inhumane behavior by permanently banning the organization from selling puppies and recouping what customers spent. Animal cruelty is abhorrent and will not be condoned “she continued.

According to James’ office, a veterinary records review of 408 dogs sold by Shake A Paw revealed that half of the dogs were sick and parasite-infected.

Shake A Paw’s lawyer, Richard Hamburger, rejected the claim and stated that the company is complying with the attorney general’s investigation. Shake A Paw has covered veterinary expenditures up to the sales price, issued a complete refund, or exchanged the puppy for another on the rare occasion when a sold dog has been unwell, he told the Post.

Shake A Paw, according to Hamburger, does not buy pets from puppy mills or willfully misrepresent a dog’s breed.