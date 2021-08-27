Suit asserts that doctors might object to gender transition procedures on religious grounds.

A complaint filed in federal court on Thursday challenges a Biden administration regulation requiring doctors to undertake gender transition surgeries, even if doing so would be against their medical judgment or religious beliefs.

Attorneys from the non-profit legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom are representing members of the American College of Pediatricians, Catholic Medical Associates, and OB-GYN Jeanie Dassow in the case American College of Pediatricians v. Becerra, who are all opposed to performing gender transition procedures on any patient, including children.

The lawsuit names Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, and Robinsue Frohboese, acting director and principal deputy of the Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Health and Human Services, as defendants.

The case essentially asks whether the federal government can force doctors to perform gender transition surgeries, prescribe hormones or puberty blockers, and speak and write about patients based on gender identity rather than biological sex, regardless of their medical judgment or conscientious objections.

“Forcing doctors to prescribe transition hormones for 13-year-olds or perform life-altering surgeries on adolescents is illegal, unethical, and dangerous,” said ADF Senior Counsel Ryan Bangert, noting that both the law and the medical profession have long recognized and respected the biological differences between boys and girls, as well as the distinct health care needs they each present.

“President Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services is gravely overstepping its jurisdiction, endangering children’s psychological and physical health,” Bangert stated.

Transitioning therapies, according to Johanna Olson-Kennedy, medical director of the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, begin once the patient has reached puberty.

“There’s nothing to inhibit and nothing to add if you haven’t started puberty yet,” Olson-Kennedy told the Washington Post. “It’s all about building helpful environments.”

When transgender children reach puberty, they are typically provided puberty blockers or hormone therapy. Most medical standards advise waiting until the patient reaches the age of 18 before undergoing gender transition surgery.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated in May that its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) would interpret and enforce Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) in a new way. Its anti-discrimination provisions. This is a condensed version of the information.