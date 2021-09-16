Suing for $1 million, the father of a biracial girl who had her hair cut by a teacher claims emotional distress.

According to the Associated Press, the father of a 7-year-old multiracial Michigan child whose hair was cut by a teacher without her parents’ permission is suing for $1 million, citing mental distress.

The girl’s father, Jimmy Hoffmeyer, is suing the school system, a librarian, and a teaching assistant, alleging that his daughter’s constitutional rights were violated. According to MLive.com, the suit also claims racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of mental distress, and assault and abuse.

According to the Associated Press, a teacher chopped the girl’s hair to level out the different lengths a few days after a classmate cut her hair on one side.

The lawsuit was filed against Mount Pleasant Public Schools in federal court in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Jurnee, Hoffmeyer’s daughter, got home from Ganiard Elementary one day in March with much of her hair on one side hacked off, according to Hoffmeyer, who is Black and white. Hoffmeyer told the Associated Press in April that Jurnee claimed a classmate chopped her hair with scissors on a school bus.

Jurnee returned home with the hair on the other side chopped two days after the bus incident, after complaining to the principal and having her hair done at a salon with an asymmetrical cut to hide the difference in lengths.

Hoffmeyer stated at the time, “I asked what happened and added, “I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair.” “But, Dad, that was the teacher,” she explained. Her hair was cropped to make it more even.”

Jurnee’s mother is Caucasian. Jurnee’s hair was cut by a white girl and a white teacher, according to Hoffmeyer.

According to the lawsuit, the district “failed to properly train, monitor, direct, discipline, and supervise their employees, and knew or should have known that the employees would engage in the complained of behavior given the improper training, customs, procedures, and policies, and the lack of discipline that existed for employees,” and “knew or should have known that the employees would engage in the complained of behavior given the improper training, customs, procedures, and policies, and the lack of discipline that existed for employees.”

The Associated Press left messages with the district, which is approximately 150 miles northwest of Detroit, on Thursday requesting comment. According to the United States Census Bureau, about 4% of Mount Pleasant’s 25,000 population are African-American.

The Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education announced in July.