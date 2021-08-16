Suicides in Walton jail have dropped drastically as a result of a new approach.

According to a health official, a “zero suicide” policy at HMP Liverpool has resulted in a “dramatic” decrease in convicts taking their own lives.

Prison suicide, according to Professor Joe Rafferty, chief executive of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, “should be preventive, not inevitable.”

Mersey Care took over the jail’s mental health services contract in 2018 from the former Liverpool Community Health NHS Trust, which was deemed to be “dysfunctional” and “ill-equipped” to deal with prison healthcare in a damning independent evaluation.

The review discovered six suicides between April 2013 and December 2014, and HM Inspectorate of Prisons’ most recent visit to the Walton jail in 2019 discovered another six self-inflicted deaths since its previous inspection in 2017.

Inspectors who visited HMP Liverpool in 2017 said it had the “worst living conditions,” and Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke discovered a “abject failure to offer a safe and decent” environment.

They discovered rats and insects aplenty in the Victorian prison, with many detainees living in “squalor.”

Inspectors discovered exposed electrical wiring and filthy, leaking toilets in one location that could not be cleaned because it was so filthy, infected, and unsafe.

Violence was also on the rise, fueled by the fact that it was “easy or very easy” for prisoners to obtain drugs.

The prison was re-inspected in 2020, and many of the cells had been repaired, the trash-strewn gulleys had been cleared, and hundreds of windows had been fixed as part of a massive restoration program.

Prof Rafferty, speaking at the Festival of Leadership and Learning recently, said the trend had reversed, with only two suicide fatalities in the last two years.

“Now that’s two deaths too many, I have to say… but I suppose if we roll forward and look at what history has looked like, we would have expected somewhere between seven and eight deaths in that two-year period, and we have cut that to two, so a very remarkable reduction I would say,” he said.

He stated he was convinced that there will be lengthy periods of no suicides at the prison in the future, despite the fact that the new strategy was not a goal.

