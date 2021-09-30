Suicide rates in the National Guard and Army are on the rise, with a 15% increase across the military as a whole.

According to the Associated Press, suicide rates in the US military increased by 15% last year, with significant increases among the Army National Guard and active-duty Army members.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated, “The findings are worrisome.” “Suicide rates among our service personnel and military families continue to be too high, and trends are not improving.”

The number of suicides among Army National Guard troops surged by 35%, while active-duty Army service members increased by roughly 20%. The number of Navy suicides decreased, while the number of Air Force suicides remained unchanged.

According to the Associated Press, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated that the Defense Department is unable to explain the rise in suicides.

He explained, “It’s impossible to identify particular causality with suicide on an individual basis, let alone on an institutional level.” “And I believe that is why it is so difficult for us to speak about it in any detail other than to say that we take it extremely seriously.”

Suicide has long been a concern in the military in the United States. Although the causes of suicide are complicated and unknown, military authorities have previously stated that the COVID-19 outbreak was adding stress to an already overworked force. Last year, troops were called to help offer testing and later immunizations to those who were battling the infection, both personally and among families and friends. They also had to deal with ongoing deployments in war zones, natural disasters, and often deadly civil unrest.

Military suicides have been connected to a variety of personal difficulties, including financial and marital stress, according to behavioral study.

For years, military commanders have worked to lessen the stigma associated with seeking mental health treatment.

General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivered this message in a spectacular public presentation last year. From 2016 until 2019, he was the commander of the United States Strategic Command. He didn’t go into depth, but he did say he went to see a psychiatrist, which is an unusual public acknowledgment by a senior commander.

Army chiefs described suicide as a big concern for the service on Thursday, stressing that it has been on the rise over the previous five years.

"While there is no clear picture of what is fueling the rise in suicides,