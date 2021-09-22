Suicide Pact: An 8-year-old girl survives her mother’s attempt to hang herself and her daughters, while a 12-year-old child dies.

In India, an 8-year-old girl escaped her widowed mother’s grasp, who attempted to hang her and her older sister before killing herself.

The incident occurred in Bengaluru, India’s southernmost metropolis, on Monday evening.

According to The Times of India, the anonymous widow was suffering from despair brought on by the pain of losing her spouse to COVID-19 two months earlier.

She was also dealing with a problem with her spine. According to the authorities, the 12-year-old girl was assisting the woman with her daily activities because she was not physically capable of doing so.

According to the Deccan Herald, authorities suspect the mom persuaded her two daughters to commit suicide.

However, the 8-year-old girl became afraid at the last minute and changed her mind. She then ran out of the house and informed her neighbors, hoping to save her mother and sister.

Although the neighbors were successful in rescuing the mother, they were unsuccessful in rescuing the 12-year-old girl.

The mother and the 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital, where the latter was pronounced dead. The woman is currently in critical condition.

“The mom lacked the strength to hang her children. According to The Times of India, investigators believe the plan was for all three to hang themselves.

Her uncles were given custody of the 8-year-old child.

The police have opened an investigation into the event to determine whether the 12-year-old killed herself or was hanged by her mother.

A 44-year-old woman from Mumbai, India’s largest metropolis and one of the world’s most populous, allegedly leaped from the 12th story of a building with her little kid in a similar occurrence. The widow, who was depressed after her husband died of COVID-19, accused her neighbors of harassing her in a message left behind. Neighbors had complained to the local police and the housing complex authorities about her son’s noise.