Suicide bombings rock Uganda’s capital, and authorities warn of more attacks.

Early Tuesday, two blasts rocked Uganda’s capital, Kampala, killing at least three people and three suicide bombers. According to the Associated Press, police said it was an organized strike by extremists.

The explosions happened within three minutes of each other, according to police spokesman Fred Enanga. The first explosion occurred near the police station, and the second occurred near the parliamentary building.

According to police and witnesses, lawmakers were seen exiting a nearby building and body parts were strewn over the street.

“We express our gratitude to God. He has safeguarded us “Jane Among the Witnesses stated near one of the bomb spots. “We first heard a blast, and then we heard another blast and saw dust all everywhere,” says the narrator. According to Enanga, at least 33 people were being treated at the city’s major hospital, with five of them critically injured.

“Bomb threats are still active, especially from suicide attackers,” Enanga said, blaming the blasts on the Islamic extremist group Allied Democratic Forces.

During a succession of bomb blasts in Uganda over the last few weeks, officials have urged vigilance.

According to Enanga, at least 150 planned attacks have recently been defused, with a “domestic terror gang” determined to carry out additional attacks.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On October 23, an explosion at a restaurant in a Kampala suburb killed one person and injured at least seven others.

According to investigators, a second explosion two days later on a passenger bus killed only the suicide bomber.

The most recent explosion near parliament appeared to strike a building holding an insurance company, and the resulting flames devoured automobiles parked outside.

The bombers exploded their devices in the streets, sending clouds of white smoke pouring into the air, according to security video footage published by police.

The attack on the diner was claimed by the Allied Democratic Forces, a central African affiliate of the Islamic State extremist group. Although no early claim of responsibility was made, Enanga said Tuesday’s attacks had “the markings” of this group’s operations.

The Allied Democratic Forces have long challenged President Yoweri Museveni's government, a U.S. security partner who was the first African leader to send peacekeepers to Somalia to defend civilians.