Suicide among veterans has dropped to its lowest level in over a decade, but remains twice that of civilians.

The number of veteran suicides has dropped to its lowest level in over a decade, according to new data issued by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

In 2019, veteran suicides reached a 12-year low, with 6,261 deaths by suicide, or around 17 veterans per day. There were 399 fewer deaths in 2019 than in 2018, averaging more than one death per day.

However, when compared to the general population, veterans had nearly double the rate of suicide deaths. Between 2015 and 2019, more than 32,000 veterans died, according to the VA.

While the agency welcomed the progress, it also stated that more work needed to be done.

In a statement, VA Secretary Denis McDonough said, “Suicide prevention remains a major focus for VA, with the most significant amount of resources ever appropriated and apportioned to VA suicide prevention.” “Suicide can be avoided, and everyone can play a part in saving lives.”

The most recent report omits data from the epidemic, and VA officials claim to have seen no rise in “documented suicide-related symptoms.”

Mental health professionals, on the other hand, have expressed concerns about how the epidemic, which has resulted in isolation and limited medical care, could affect veterans.

Since 2007, there have been more than 6,200 veteran suicides. It reached a high of 6,587 in 2014. When active-duty troops, reservists, and others are included in the list, the number of suicides each day approaches 20.

According to a Brown University research, suicide has claimed the lives of four times as many military and veterans after 9/11 as combat.

Despite changing trends, VA officials and legislators have stayed dedicated to making suicide prevention a priority. They intend to make a significant difference through increasing resources, initiatives, and collaborations.

Although veteran suicides are twice as common as civilian suicides, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that the rate is declining faster than the general public, with a 7 percent fall compared to a 2.1 percent national decline. The decrease in suicide deaths among female veterans was particularly noteworthy.

Dr. Matt Miller, head of the VA Suicide Prevention Program, said, "I think you're seeing the expression of key principles within suicide prevention; number one, that suicide is preventable."