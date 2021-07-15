Sugar taxes, free school meals, and four other measures that could improve the nation’s diet are all on the table.

The government’s food tsar has proposed a tax on high-sugar and high-salt goods, as well as greater support for low-income families, to improve the nation’s nutrition.

The National Food Strategy, created by Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of Leon, is on a mission to improve the nation’s health.

It will also aid in reducing the environmental damage caused by our eating habits.

The government commissioned the research in 2019, and it includes recommendations to help alter the food system.

“With the appropriate leadership from government, we have the potential to transform the system so that it benefits both ourselves and the planet,” Mr Dimbleby said.

“At the moment, however, the way we produce food is doing havoc on the environment and our bodies, as well as putting an untenable load on the NHS.

“Covid 19 has been a sobering wake-up call. Our high obesity rate has contributed significantly to the United Kingdom’s dangerously high death rate.

“Now is the time to seize the opportunity to create a more sustainable food system for our children and grandchildren.”

Here are a few of the suggestions:

The paper proposes the world’s first Sugar and Salt Reformulation Tax, with the goal of encouraging producers to make healthier recipes.

It proposes a £3 per kg sugar tax and a £6 per kg salt tax on processed goods, restaurants, and catering services, which would add a cent to a bag of crisps and around 9p to a Mars Bar.

According to the survey, the average Brit now consumes five times the quantity of crisps as they did in 1972 and 1.5 times the amount of morning cereal as they did in 1970 – both of which have become more sugary.

Every year, an estimated 64,000 people in England die as a result of a poor diet.

According to the authors, the tax could bring in £3.4 billion a year for the Treasury, which could be used to fund food assistance for low-income households.

The Food and Drink Federation, however, has cautioned that prices would rise for customers, according to the Mirror.co.uk.

