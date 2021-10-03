Suffocated with a plastic bag and beaten, a Bronx woman was discovered dead in a vacant lot.

Authorities said Saturday that a Bronx woman found dead in an empty lot this summer was battered and smothered with a plastic bag tied around her head.

Jazmine Williams, 32, was recognized as the lady by New York City police. According to the Associated Press, her death was ruled a homicide by authorities.

According to the New York Daily News, Williams died of suffocation and “homicidal violence” according to the city medical examiner.

The medical examiner confirmed that she was suffocated with a plastic bag tied over her head.

Williams’ decomposing body was discovered in a mound of trash in a Mott Haven parking lot on Exterior Street near East 144th Street on July 1. According to authorities, the land is two miles from the victim’s home on Forest Avenue.

It’s unclear when Williams passed away.

According to authorities, no arrests have been made in connection with her death.

Construction workers discovered the terrible find while clearing away the empty site on July 1, prompting a 911 call to police.

The land was being cleaned up in preparation for the creation of a 43-story residential tower by the Lightstone Group.

Since Williams’ disappearance, neighbors have witnessed police interviewing other persons who lived with the victim, according to the New York Daily News.

“Everyone on this block knows everyone else, so when someone goes missing… Justine Palmer, who lives nearby, stated, “The whole neighborhood knows.”

Williams’ house had a lot of people living in it at the time she vanished, according to Palmer.

The home health aide added, “I’ve seen 30 different people dash in and out of that place.”

Neighbors on the normally quiet area were taken aback by the police probe at Williams’ building.

Lesroy George, a neighbor, told the New York Daily News that he felt it was “completely unusual,” adding, “I assumed probably somebody just overdosed or something.”

Those with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, according to the NYPD (8477). Information can also be sent by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting TIP577 to 274637 (CRIMES).