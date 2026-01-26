Suella Braverman Joins Reform UK, Resigning from Tories After 30 Years

Suella Braverman, the former Home Secretary and Conservative MP, has made a dramatic departure from her party after three decades of membership. Braverman, who represented Fareham and Waterlooville, announced that she had resigned from the Conservative Party and joined Reform UK, a party led by Nigel Farage, marking a significant blow to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

Braverman made the announcement during a veterans’ event in London, stating, “Britain is indeed broken,” and lamenting the state of the nation’s public services, immigration control, and safety. She expressed her belief that the country was “suffering” and described a nation in decline, highlighting issues such as uncontrolled immigration and a perceived loss of global influence.

The MP, who has been a vocal figure within the Tory party, explained her decision by saying she felt the need for change and expressed hope for a better future. “I believe a better Britain is possible,” she remarked, adding that she was leaving the Conservative Party with “my heart and soul” invested in the idea of reclaiming the country’s strength. Braverman also confirmed that she would continue to represent her constituency as a Reform MP from that moment onward.

High-Profile Tory Defections

Braverman’s defection is part of a wider trend of high-profile Conservatives joining Reform UK. She follows several prominent figures, including Robert Jenrick, who was sacked as shadow justice secretary earlier this month after Tory leadership claimed evidence of his secret plotting to leave the party. Jenrick, also a former minister under Boris Johnson, has been critical of the Conservative leadership and its inability to enact the necessary reforms to address the nation’s challenges. Reform UK has since become a more prominent force, now boasting eight MPs, following the addition of Braverman and other defectors.

Braverman’s resignation from the Conservative whip comes after a tumultuous period within the party. She had served as Home Secretary under both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, though she was forced to resign in 2022 after breaching the Ministerial Code by using her personal email for government correspondence. Despite the scandal, she was reinstated by Sunak but lost her cabinet position in 2023 after expressing disagreements over the European Convention on Human Rights, advocating for Britain to leave the convention to better control immigration.

In her final remarks as a Conservative MP, Braverman expressed a deep conviction that Reform UK offered the fresh approach needed for Britain’s future. Reform UK, under Farage, has promised to take a strong stance on issues like immigration and sovereignty, pledging to leave the European Convention on Human Rights if it gains power.