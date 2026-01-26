Suella Braverman Joins Reform UK After Years of Conservative Party Allegiance

Suella Braverman has officially defected from the Conservative Party to join Reform UK, ending a political affiliation that spanned over two decades. The former Home Secretary’s departure marks another chapter in her contentious career, defined by her unapologetic right-wing views and several high-profile controversies.

Braverman, who first entered Parliament in 2015 as MP for Fareham, has long been a prominent figure on the Conservative right. Her journey to this point was shaped by a fervent Euroscepticism and outspoken criticism of the political establishment. She made waves as the chairwoman of the European Research Group, a hardline Tory faction pushing for a more radical approach to Brexit.

Political Rise and Fall

Braverman’s rise to political prominence began in her early years. After studying law at Cambridge University, she became chairwoman of the Cambridge University Conservative Association. She ran for Parliament in 2005 and again in 2012, before securing her seat in Fareham at the 2015 general election. A staunch advocate for education reform, home affairs, and justice, she quickly gained recognition in Westminster.

Her tenure as a Cabinet minister saw her embroiled in several controversies. As Attorney General in 2020, Braverman supported the government’s stance on a wide range of issues, including its hardline approach to immigration. In 2022, she made headlines with her views on small boat crossings, promising a hardline policy to tackle asylum seekers. Her tenure was, however, marred by multiple breaches of the ministerial code. One such breach saw her sharing a sensitive document via personal email, leading to her resignation as Home Secretary in 2022.

Despite these controversies, Braverman was reinstated as Home Secretary by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, though her reappointment was met with skepticism across political circles. She came under fire again in January 2023 when she reversed key commitments from the Windrush Lessons Learned Review, an action later deemed unlawful by the High Court.

Braverman’s time in the Cabinet was defined by her often divisive rhetoric, including her criticism of pro-Palestine protests and plans to house asylum seekers on a barge. She was also a vocal supporter of controversial policies, such as sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, which faced significant legal challenges. Throughout this period, her language regarding immigration, asylum seekers, and social issues drew both fierce support and criticism from across the political spectrum.

Her final stint in the Cabinet came to an abrupt end in a reshuffle in 2023, after she was sacked following her controversial remarks regarding protests and her role in the Rwanda asylum plan. Braverman returned to the backbenches but remained vocal in her critique of the Conservative Party’s direction, warning that failure to adopt stricter immigration policies would lead to electoral defeat.

In a highly publicized speech in Washington in January 2025, Braverman made headlines with her remarks about the UK’s potential role in nuclear weapons and questioned whether the country could become “the first Islamic nation with nuclear weapons.” This remark further solidified her position as a polarizing figure within UK politics.

Braverman’s shift to Reform UK has been speculated for some time, particularly due to her husband’s involvement with the party. Rael Braverman joined Reform in 2023 but resigned in protest after the party’s then-chairman, Zia Yusuf, made critical remarks about Suella Braverman. Despite these tensions, the MP’s move to the Reform Party aligns with her ongoing battle to shape the UK’s political future in line with her hard-right views.

Her decision to join Reform UK is likely to further energize the party’s base, which has long been supportive of Braverman’s no-nonsense approach to immigration and law and order. With her history of challenging the establishment and pushing for radical change, Braverman’s defection signals a continued shift in British politics, one where the right wing is coalescing around figures who reject what they see as the political establishment’s failure to address pressing issues.