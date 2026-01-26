Suella Braverman Defects to Reform UK, Marking Latest Tory Departure

Suella Braverman, former Home Secretary and a long-time Conservative MP, has officially left the party to join Reform UK, making her the third sitting Tory MP to do so in January 2026. Her defection adds to a growing list of high-profile departures, signaling ongoing unrest within the Conservative ranks. Braverman’s move is a significant blow to the Tories, following closely on the heels of Robert Jenrick and Andrew Rosindell, who also made the switch to Nigel Farage’s political platform this month.

Braverman’s Critique of Conservative Leadership

In her announcement, Braverman expressed disillusionment with the Conservative Party, claiming that Britain is “broken” and that the country is struggling with out-of-control immigration, failing public services, and a loss of national pride. She emphasized that loyalty to the nation demands honesty, explaining that she could no longer support the party’s direction. “Immigration is out of control. Our public services are on their knees. People don’t feel safe,” Braverman said at a Reform UK rally. “Our nation stands weak and humiliated on the world stage.”

The former Attorney General argued that Britain stands at a crossroads, with the choice to either continue the path of decline or take action to “fix” the country. Her remarks echoed the rhetoric of recent defectors who have joined Reform UK, all of whom share similar concerns about the state of the nation.

Background and Political Career

Braverman, 42, has had a distinguished career within the Conservative Party, serving in multiple roles including as Attorney General and as Home Secretary during the brief tenure of Prime Minister Liz Truss in 2022. Her rise in politics has been marked by a firm stance on Brexit and a critical view of the European Court of Human Rights, particularly regarding its intervention in the UK’s immigration policies. Braverman’s views on immigration and transgender rights have sparked controversy in the past, with her suggesting that schools should not be obligated to accommodate transgender pupils or respect their gender identity choices.

Born to Kenyan and Mauritian parents, Braverman’s personal story is one of gratitude for the opportunities Britain provided her family. She attended Heathfield School in London and went on to study law at Cambridge University before furthering her education with a Master’s degree in Paris. Braverman was first elected as MP for Fareham in 2015 and has been a vocal advocate for a hardline approach to immigration throughout her career.

Despite her former prominence, Braverman’s decision to join Reform UK follows mounting frustration with her position within the Conservative Party. She had previously called for Boris Johnson’s resignation and competed in the Conservative leadership race in 2022, although she was eliminated in the second round with the fewest votes of the remaining candidates. Since then, she had supported Liz Truss’s leadership but was increasingly at odds with the party’s direction.

Her departure has been met with mixed reactions. A Conservative spokesperson suggested that Braverman’s mental health struggles were a factor in her decision, claiming that her dissatisfaction had been brewing for some time. They also criticized her decision to join a party that they claim is ineffective in opposing the Labour government. The spokesperson pointed out that Braverman had failed to gather sufficient support to even get on the ballot for the 2024 general election, casting doubt on her political future.

As Braverman becomes the latest figure to leave the Tories for Reform UK, the political landscape continues to shift, with Reform UK growing in influence, while the Conservative Party grapples with internal divisions and a challenging road ahead.