Suella Braverman Defects to Reform UK After 30 Years in the Conservative Party

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has confirmed her departure from the Conservative Party, marking the end of a 30-year membership, as she announced her defection to Reform UK. The move comes amidst a growing exodus of prominent Conservatives, including MPs Robert Jenrick and Andrew Rosindell, who have also joined Nigel Farage’s party, which now has eight sitting MPs.

Braverman Breaks from Tories to Join Reform UK

Braverman, who represents the Fareham and Waterlooville constituency, made her announcement during a Reform UK event, where she passionately criticized the Conservative Party’s failure to address key issues, including immigration and the state of public services. She pledged her commitment to the vision of Nigel Farage, whom she described as the only politician who has remained “courageously consistent” in his principles. This defection signals a significant shift in British politics as Braverman positions herself on the centre-right under the Reform UK banner.

Speaking to a crowd of veterans, Braverman expressed her belief that the centre-right of British politics needs to unite under Reform UK to offer an alternative to the “managed decline” she claims is happening under the Conservatives. “I have been watching, waiting, and now I have decided that a better Britain is possible,” she said. “That’s why I am resigning from the Conservative Party and joining Reform UK today.”

Braverman’s move follows a year of conversations with Farage, who had previously criticized her tenure as Home Secretary, particularly her handling of immigration. Farage called her record “utterly useless” due to her being “stuck within the European Court of Human Rights.” However, Braverman defended her stance, claiming that her calls to leave the ECHR were punished by the Conservative Party, leading to her removal from office.

Her defection also brings to light the growing divide within the Conservative Party, with many pointing to a lack of action on promises such as curbing immigration and reforming the ECHR. In her announcement, Braverman did not shy away from accusing her former party of making empty promises. “The government was a failure, but I am now prepared to put my hands up and say we got it wrong,” she stated. “I’m calling time on Tory betrayal and Tory lies.”

Reactions and Political Fallout

The Conservative Party quickly responded, with a spokesperson emphasizing that Braverman’s defection was expected. “It was always a matter of when, not if,” the spokesman said. They added that her departure highlighted personal ambition over public service, referring to her unsuccessful bid for the Conservative leadership in 2022. Despite this, the party has promised to continue its efforts to tackle the issues Braverman cited, such as immigration reform and public sector challenges.

Meanwhile, Labour and the Liberal Democrats criticized Braverman’s shift to Reform UK. Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley accused Farage of filling his party with “failed Tories,” while Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper called out Braverman’s “selective amnesia,” highlighting her role in the Brexit process and her failure to resolve the very issues she now complains about.

With this defection, Braverman joins a growing group of MPs and political figures dissatisfied with the direction of their respective parties, signaling a deeper fragmentation in British politics as the next general election approaches. Farage, though confident in his party’s growth, faces a difficult battle as he attempts to attract more high-profile figures from both the Conservative and Labour camps.