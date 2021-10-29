Sudan Prepares for Protests Against Military Takeover, with the US describing the situation as a “trial.”

Sudan is expected to see major protests on Saturday against the military takeover that ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25. This will serve as a “test” of the military’s intentions moving forward, a senior US State Department official told Reuters on Friday.

When dealing with the protests, the US diplomat advised the military to use restraint. Washington is “relieved” that the military has permitted Hamdok to return to the country, according to Reuters, but concerns remain as the prime minister is unable to work and is restricted to his home.

Sudan had previously faced a coup attempt on September 21, as tensions within the country between pro-military and pro-civilian government grew as the two factions attempted to hash out their power-sharing deal.

After the overthrow of Prime Minister Omar al-Bashir, who had dominated the country for 30 years, the country came up with this agreement in 2019. Al-Bashir presided over an administration accused of war crimes. His overthrow was carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces, which are currently led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who has served as the country’s de facto leader since Hamdok’s imprisonment.

Sudan was intended to conduct elections in 2023 to move from a war-torn country to a democratic government run by civilians. Despite the coup, Al-Burhan has promised to ensure that, and has stated that he remains dedicated to a democratic transition. Burhan stated Hamdok was free to form a government in an interview with Al Jazeera.

“Until this night, we’ve been sending him personnel and asking [Hamdok]…complete the route with us,” Burhan stated in an Al Jazeera TV speech. “We explained to him that we had cleaned the stage for him…. He has complete authority over the formation of the government. We shall not interfere in the formation of the government.” According to Reuters, Hamdok did not answer right away.

Following the coup on October 25, Western governments cut aid to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Following flash flooding and economic turbulence, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) states that 13.4 people in the country require humanitarian assistance.