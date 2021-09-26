Success stories from first dates that resulted in love, weddings, and babies.

When it comes to long-term relationships, TV dating shows don’t always have the finest track record.

However, First Dates appears to defy the trend by demonstrating that love may be found on television.

Hundreds of singletons have walked through the doors of the restaurant to be met by maitre d’ Fred Siriex over the years on the show, which recently returned for its 17th season.

Since the show initially broadcast in June 2013, there have been some wonderful success stories, ranging from engagements to weddings and even a gorgeous baby.

The most recent happy ending occurred last week, when previous finalists Cindy and Elan married after two wedding dates were postponed.

As reported by Mirror Online, we take a look at their love story as well as the other First Dates couples who stayed together.

Doreen and James are a couple.

In September 2017, Doreen and James proved that love can be found at any age.

Doreen, who was in her early eighties, went on her first blind date with novelist James, who hadn’t had a date in 70 years.

Things got off to a shaky start when 86-year-old James arrived late, but it didn’t stop them from hitting the alcohol and getting along like a house on fire.

Doreen said she was heartbroken when her 46-year-old husband, who is also the father of her children, abandoned her for a younger woman.

While James spoke up about the devastating death of his wife, who died in his arms just a month after their Emerald Wedding Anniversary.

Doreen said it didn’t take them long to get along, while James quipped that given their age, they didn’t have much time.

They had a chocolate after their date and both acknowledged that they enjoyed being in each other’s company.

Everything came up roses for James and Doreen, and he now has a chapter to add to his book.

James invited Doreen to visit his rose garden, indicating that the couple’s relationship is still ‘blossoming.’

Adam and Dan are a couple.

Adam, a painter and decorator, stated that he was formerly a ladies man.