Subpoenas were served on Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller on January 6. They were accused of violating the Hatch Act.

The House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th issued its sixth round of subpoenas to former Trump administration officials on Tuesday, including Stephen Miller and Kayleigh McEnany.

The subpoenas were sent to Miller and McEnany, who formerly served as White House adviser and press secretary, respectively, for allegedly making misleading comments about bogus claims of election fraud.

Miller and McEnany were among a group of Trump executives accused of breaking the Hatch Act by a watchdog group on Tuesday, along with Jared Kushner and Kellyanne Conway.

former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Christopher Liddell; former White House Personnel Director John McEntee; and Keith Kellogg, former Vice President Mike Pence's national security advisor, were also subpoenaed.

“As a White House Press Secretary, you made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election, which individuals who attacked the United States Capitol echoed on Jan. 6,” the committee wrote in a press statement announcing the subpoenas.

“You and your team prepared former President Trump’s statements for the Ellipse event on Jan. 6, you were at the White House that day, and you were with Trump when he spoke at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally,” the committee stated of Miller.

In a press statement, Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) stated, “The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what happened in the White House on January 6th and in the days leading up to it.” “We need to know exactly what role the former President and his advisors played in seeking to halt the counting of electoral votes, and if they were in contact with anyone outside the White House who was attempting to change the election’s outcome.” The new wave of subpoenas was issued just one day after the committee issued the last round. This is a condensed version of the information.