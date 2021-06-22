Sturgeons will begin their lives in the lowest category of coronavirus protection.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to outline how life in Scotland will be affected by the bare minimum of coronavirus restrictions.

As part of the current evaluation of the path map out of lockdown, the First Minister will make a declaration on Tuesday at Holyrood.

Last week, she stated it was “unlikely” that any limits will be lifted by June 28 — the date when it was thought that all of Scotland would be moved to Level 0 restrictions.

Ms. Sturgeon had earlier stated that the transfer will most likely be postponed for three weeks.

We’ll probably decide to keep the limitations in place for another three weeks starting June 28 and use that time to vaccinate.

On Tuesday, the Scottish Government will release a review of physical distance requirements, as well as a report outlining “what we think life will look like beyond Level 0 – when we get to the point where we can abolish all, or nearly all, of the remaining restrictions,” according to Ms Sturgeon.

Only the island authorities of Orkney, Shetland, and the Western Isles have this level, which is the lowest in Scotland’s five-tier system, while all mainland areas have either Level 1 or Level 2 limitations.

“Given the current position – and the need to get more people properly vaccinated before we ease up much further – it is acceptable to state today that I believe it unlikely that any portion of the country will move down a level from June 28,” Ms Sturgeon previously told MSPs.

“Doing so will give us the best opportunity of getting back on track and restoring the much greater normalcy that we all seek later in July.”