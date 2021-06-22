Sturgeon (optimistically) encourages fans to safely watch Scotland’s “extremely massive” match.

Nicola Sturgeon has wished Scotland’s squad well before of their ‘extremely big’ Euro 2020 encounter, but has advised fans to enjoy the game responsibly.

Scotland will meet Croatia in their final group encounter at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening, needing a win to advance to the knockout stages.

The First Minister said the country would be “cheering Scotland on” after delivering a declaration about the future of coronavirus limitations in the Scottish Parliament.

She did, however, appeal to spectators to behave responsibly while watching the game, following the guidelines on gatherings and social distancing, and said she was “frustrated” by scenes of fans gathered in large groups, violating the coronavirus restrictions.

We’ll all be rooting for Scotland, but please play carefully.

“The virus is still out there and spreading, so please continue to follow the advise on physical separation, hand washing, and face coverings,” Ms Sturgeon added.

“As much as possible, meet people outside; we know that no setting is completely risk-free – but being outside is far less perilous than being indoors.

“However, if you are meeting indoors, please adhere to the guidelines and ensure that the space is sufficiently ventilated.

“It’s the same when you’re watching football.

“We all know how important tonight’s game is. Let me take this occasion to express our best wishes to Steve Clark and his staff on behalf of all of us.

“We will all be rooting for Scotland, but please do so responsibly.”

In response to the First Minister’s remarks, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said, “I hope we can all welcome a solid Scotland win tonight, and I wish Steve Clark and the team all the best for kick-off at 8pm.”