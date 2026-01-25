Sturgeon Denies Pressure to Open Glasgow Hospital Prematurely

Nicola Sturgeon has firmly rejected allegations that she pressured officials to open Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) before it was ready, calling such suggestions “completely untrue.” The former first minister’s statement comes amid an ongoing inquiry into the hospital’s safety, which has been under scrutiny since the 2017 death of 10-year-old Milly Main. Milly contracted an infection at the Royal Hospital for Children’s cancer ward, located on the QEUH campus.

In a press conference on Friday, Milly’s mother, Kimberly Darroch, called on Sturgeon to “come forward and be honest” about her role in the hospital’s opening, urging transparency regarding any potential safety concerns ahead of its 2015 launch. “I do believe Nicola Sturgeon knows something,” Darroch said. “My message to her is to come forward and be honest.”

Health Board Admits Hospital Environment Likely Contributed to Infections

The hospital has been at the center of an investigation by the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, and last week, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) acknowledged that the hospital’s environment likely played a role in the infections. However, it wasn’t until recently that the health board admitted the seriousness of the issue. Darroch welcomed this shift in the board’s stance but expressed frustration, stating, “I feel strongly that this is the position GGC should have taken six years ago.” She added, “We are closer to the truth today than we were six years ago, but I feel as though we only know half the story.” Darroch’s emotional plea focused on getting answers and preventing future tragedies. “All I’ve ever asked for is the truth,” she said. “Milly does not want me to give up until the truth is uncovered.”

Sturgeon, in her own statement, expressed understanding of Darroch’s determination but strongly denied any involvement in pressuring the hospital’s premature opening. “Any suggestion that I applied pressure for the hospital to open before it was ready or that I had any knowledge of safety concerns at that time are completely untrue,” Sturgeon said. She emphasized that the independent public inquiry, which was established during her time as first minister, has access to all relevant materials and has taken evidence from those with critical insights.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, speaking alongside Darroch at the press conference, praised the whistleblowers who risked their careers to expose the hospital’s issues, including Dr. Teresa Inkster, Dr. Penelope Redding, and Dr. Christine Peters. “They are three amazing, inspiring, strong women who were willing to risk their jobs and reputations to take on the organisation that attempted to silence them,” Sarwar said. “I think the nation owes you a huge thank you.” He echoed Darroch’s call for transparency, urging the health board to admit where things went wrong.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has raised further questions about the “pressure” on the NHS to ensure the hospital’s timely opening. “Who brought this pressure on the NHS?” Findlay asked. “Was it the Scottish government? Was it then-first minister Nicola Sturgeon?” He continued to press for answers, stating, “This is an answer that needs to be delivered without any more delay.” The Scottish Government and NHSGGC have been approached for comment but have yet to respond.