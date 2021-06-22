Sturgeon defends the decision to exclude visitors from Manchester.

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, is playing politics in the debate over the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 travel ban on portions of the north west of England.

The First Minister justified her decision, claiming that the mayor was attempting to “create a squabble” in order to get a foothold in a future Labour leadership race.

It comes after Mr Burnham’s weekend criticism, in which he argued the restrictions on non-essential travel were unfair.

He also said that his administration should have been notified about the news beforehand.

Due to an increase in coronavirus infections, Ms Sturgeon announced on Friday that any non-essential travel to Manchester and Salford would be prohibited.

Andy Burnham and I have always gotten along.

On BBC News on Monday, the First Minister was asked about Mr Burnham’s reaction. “These are public health measures,” she explained.

“I have a responsibility to keep Scotland as safe as possible, and I take that very seriously.

“I’m confident Andy Burnham shares the same feeling of responsibility for the people of Greater Manchester.

“I’ve always gotten along with Andy Burnham, and all he has to do is pick up the phone if he wants to have a grown-up chat.

“However, if, as I assume, this is more about stoking a feud with me in order to gain a foothold in a future Labour leadership contest, I’m not interested.

“Right now, we all have a serious job to perform, and I’m committed to doing it in a way that makes Scotland as safe as possible.”

Earlier, John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, justified the decision to implement a travel ban.

Mr Burnham’s demand for compensation is also not “a relevant factor,” according to Mr Swinney.

“We have in place, in Scotland, business support that we have made available to enterprises in order to try and sustain them, and there will be help in place in England for exactly the same circumstances,” he told the Today show.

“We have to make decisions based on the information we have. (This is a brief piece.)