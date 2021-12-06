Stunning Video Captures Extremely Rare Giant Phantom Jellyfish With Ribbon-Like Oral Arms [Watch].

A very uncommon enormous Phantom Jellyfish has been sighted in Monterey Bay, California, and marine experts at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) have captured footage of the remarkable event.

The breathtaking video of the huge jellyfish moving in the deep seas with long oral arms and a gigantic bell-shaped body has captivated social media. Since its release last week on MBARI’s Facebook page and YouTube, the video has received over 590,000 views.

Phantom Jellyfish, also known by their scientific name Stygiomedusa gigantea, are one of the most elusive sea organisms. MBARI’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Doc Ricketts discovered them around 90 meters (3,200 ft) deep below the water. Despite the fact that MBARI has conducted thousands of trips, phantom Jellys have only been discovered nine times to yet, according to MBARI’s research.

MBARI experts reported the bell of the sea critter measured more than one meter across after a closer examination with submersible lighting at the phantom jelly. The jelly’s four ribbon-like arms serve as its mouths, and they can grow to be more than 10 meters long.

Along with the phantom jelly, scientists discovered an eel-like fish belonging to the pelagic brotula species (Thalassobathia pelagica). According to Gizmodo, the giant jelly worked as a cover, allowing smaller fish to hide from larger predators.

When the curious audience inquired about the phantom jelly’s true color, the research team responded on the page: “The enormous phantom jelly (Stygiomedusa gigantea) is reddish in hue, like many deep-sea species. Because red light cannot penetrate the depths of the water, red animals seem black and disguised in the darkness. Scientists are unsure what species might feast on the huge phantom jelly, but its crimson hue and large size are likely to keep most predators at bay.” Despite the fact that the first phantom jelly specimen was captured in 1899, little little is known about the species today. Sixty years after the first observation, the phantom jellyfish was officially recognized as a species. They are distributed all across the planet, except in the Arctic Ocean, and eat small fish and plankton.