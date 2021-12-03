Stunning seaside views from this ‘rare’ Grade II listed property.

A Grade II listed property with spectacular seaside views is currently for sale.

The six-bedroom home on Adelaide Terrace in Waterloo has a breathtaking view of Crosby Beach.

“Pleasant gardens,” Crosby Marina and Watersports Centre, as well as nearby shops, restaurants, and Waterloo train station, are all just a short walk away.

For ‘no reason,’ a woman attempted to stab a young couple to death.

For £599,950, you could own the house.

The “family home” contains six bedrooms, as well as a wide front and rear garden, as well as a garage.

It features two bathrooms and several seating places, making it a “large” space that is ideal for a family.

The kitchen is depicted as a spacious space with red and white tiles and wooden cabinetry.

Amazing coastal views, huge rooms, and a large garden perfect for holding barbecues and family gatherings are all seen in photos uploaded on Rightmove.

The living area features brown furnishings, a fireplace, and wide bay windows.

One of the bedrooms has a view of the sea, which is ideal for unwinding.

“A beautiful, large Grade II listed character family home,” according to a Rightmove description.

“Enjoying spectacular sea views and breathtaking sunsets.”

“This item was sold without a chain. There are large front and back gardens, as well as a garage.

“There are a lot of unique characteristics. Pleasant gardens, the beach, Crosby Marina and Watersports Centre, as well as local shops, restaurants, and Waterloo Railway Station are all within a short walk.”