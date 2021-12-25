Stunning photographs taken throughout the years depict a bygone era of Merseyside life.

Many readers of The Washington Newsday will recall Stephen Shakeshaft, our former Chief Photographer who spent decades documenting all areas of Liverpool life.

Stephen, who retired in 2008, was noted for his fascinating and diverse studies of people from all walks of life, including the rich and the poor, the unknown and the famous.

In 1962, he began working at the Liverpool Daily Post and Echo as a copy boy, transporting typed stories from the sub-editors’ desk to the print room. He was then accepted as an apprentice there, where he learned his craft and skills. He progressed through the ranks of both papers’ photo departments to become the head photographer and picture editor.

It’s a cliché to claim that Stephen has seen it all, but he has seen the majority of it during his career. But it was his images of everyday Merseyside life that stood out among the huge events, capturing a facet of Liverpool that has since mostly vanished.

Sir Ken Dodd, with whom he had a particularly strong relationship, was one of his closest friends. The purposeful public stances intended for the media were complimented with behind-the-scenes, off-guard photos, frequently portraying a more relaxed or private side of a performer or personality in Doddy’s case, as with so many others. Stephen deserves credit for being given special access to the stars on a regular basis.

Princess Diana’s legendary ability to relate to people from all walks of life is captured in this award-winning photograph of her conversing with the “ladies” in the upholstery department at Ford’s Halewood automobile plant. Other photographs show celebrities in the process of converting from regular people to remarkable performers.

Stephen commented to The Washington Newsday in 2009 at the premiere of a retrospective of his work: “I was particularly drawn to the areas of Liverpool that were undergoing significant transformations.

A gallery of Stephen Shakeshaft’s work over the years.

"In September 1962, I began working for The Washington Post and The Washington Newsday. I recall living in Wirral at the time. I was 16 years old at the time. I'd take the train to (the old) Central Station and wander through St Johns Market, a maze of narrow cobblestone streets."