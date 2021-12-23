Stunning images of Bold Street dressed up for the holidays have been discovered.

Bold Street is, without a doubt, one of Liverpool’s most unique and bustling streets.

For more than half a century, Liverpool’s top shopping street was compared to London’s Bond Street due to the high quality of products available to those who could buy them.

One of the most significant alterations to Bold Street in recent years was a massive remodeling in 2020 to build outside seating in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Over the last decade, the popular boulevard has established itself as a gastronomic haven, with several of the city’s greatest independent eateries serving international cuisines.

In the late 18th century, the roadway was built out as a ropewalk, which is a long, thin strip of land used in the production of rope.

Because it was the normal length for sailing ships, they used to measure the rope from the top of Bold Street to the bottom.

Jonas Bold, a slave merchant, sugar trader, and banker who became Mayor of Liverpool in 1802 was named after him.

Bold Street is now home to a diverse mix of primarily independent stores and cafés catering to people of many cultures and ethnicities.

Hairy Records, Cafe Berlin, Morgan’s 50p shop, and Cooper’s Food Hall, which used to occupy the stunning art deco building now home to LEAF, are just a few of the many shops and cafes that have called the street home over the years.

It’s easy to see why so many people are drawn to this most bohemian portion of the city, which is dominated by St Luke’s Church at the upper end of the street.

We stumbled found some especially emotive images of Bold Street taken around Christmas time from 1959 to 1968 when digging through the Mirrorpix archives.

The photographs depict how the street has been decorated for Christmas over the years, with groups of customers meandering through streets dotted with historic storefronts and classic cars.