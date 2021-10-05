Stunning Court: Vatican Prosecutor Offers to Restart Fraud Investigation During Trial.

According to the Associated Press, a Vatican prosecutor proposed on Tuesday to reopen the fraud and corruption investigation into the Holy See’s $406 million investment in a London property.

The court was taken aback by the offer, which came after the defense complained about major procedural flaws in the inquiry, which it claimed merited the indictment being dismissed entirely.

According to the Associated Press, the 10 defendants’ lawyers accused Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi’s office of suppressing crucial evidence and failing to examine suspects throughout the investigation into the claims stated in the indictment. The defense requested that the entire indictment be dismissed because of this failure and others relating to the investigation’s methodology.

At the start of the trial’s second court session, prosecutor Alessandro Diddi said he would be willing to withdraw all of the provided evidence and re-question suspects. The offer to restart was a “common sense” manner for Diddi’s office to accommodate the defense’s grievances while also continuing to respect the accused’s rights, he said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the lawyers, such errors were in violation of Vatican norms and hampered their capacity to offer a case. Prosecutors have missed deadlines to turn over all evidence and have failed to comply with a July 29 order to turn over filmed interrogations of Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, the suspect-turned-star witness in the case.

Tribunal President Giuseppe Pignatone said a three-judge tribunal will issue an ordinance Wednesday morning to rule on Diddi’s plea to suspend the trial so the suspects can be interrogated.

The trial is about the Vatican’s engagement in a London real estate venture in 2013, which cost the Vatican tens of millions of euros in fees to Italian brokers, much of which came from donations from the devout.

Prosecutors have charged the brokers with defrauding the Vatican, as well as many Vatican officials with abuse of power, corruption, and other offenses.

The Vatican official most closely involved in the London transaction was Perlasca, who managed the Secretariat of State’s administrative office. Since he signed the contracts with the brokers, he was a prime suspect at first.

However, following his initial interrogation, he sacked his counsel and began working with authorities, according to reports. The evidence gathered during his following interrogations was so crucial to the prosecution’s case that he was spared. This is a condensed version of the information.