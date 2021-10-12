Study T Levels and mix classroom learning with real-world experience.

When it comes to getting your dream job, having real-world experience on your CV combined with a relevant certification might be appealing to employers in a variety of fields.

Thanks to a recently created further education option that has been proving popular at Warrington-based Priestley College, students can now gain both skills at the same time.

T Levels, which were introduced in September 2020 and are comparable to taking three A Levels, were one of the country’s early adopters.

The nationally recognized certificates, which are aimed at 16 to 18-year-olds, combine classroom learning with hands-on work experience, and more than 200 firms have contributed to their development to ensure that students are equipped with the skills they need to thrive.

“T Levels were designed with companies to guarantee they give students the information and skills that are necessary in the workplace,” Adam Bird, who manages T Levels at Priestley College, said of the current demand for the certification.

“We believe that this is one of the most important advantages of studying a T Level, as these qualifications give students with the hands-on technical skills that companies seek.”

What are T Levels and how do they work?

T Levels are two-year technical degrees that combine 80 percent classroom study and 20 percent job experience to provide an excellent next educational step after GCSEs. During the course, the placement can be completed over a three-month period.

Work internships allow students to build the employability skills they’ll need for their chosen careers, as well as enable them to feel comfortable in a real-world setting whenever they’re ready to enter the workforce.

Students will receive a nationally recognized certificate after finishing a T Level course, which will include the overall mark they received – pass, merit, distinction, or distinction* – as well as information of what they studied on the course. After that, they can move on to full-time work, an advanced apprenticeship, or university studies.

What T-Level courses are there to choose from?

Learners can choose one of seven subject courses for the T Level at Priestley College, which will be displaying its possibilities during open days on November 6 and 17. “The summary has come to an end.”