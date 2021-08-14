Study links wildfire smoke to a “disturbing” increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

According to a new study, smoke pollution from wildfires raging across the western United States has certainly caused a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in multiple states.

The study, which was published this week in the journal Science Advances, discovered that during last year’s record-breaking wildfires, small particles of soot known as PM2.5s may have caused a 20% spike in coronavirus infections in counties spanning California, Oregon, and Washington.

According to the study, PM2.5s are known to infiltrate the respiratory system and can result in unfavorable health outcomes such as inflammation, a weakened immune system, and an increase in lung infections. Overall, researchers estimate that wildfire smoke pollution caused more than half of all COVID-19 deaths in the analyzed areas.

“Combining wildfires with this epidemic has the potential to be quite destructive. Francesca Dominici, a Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health professor who co-authored the study, told The Guardian, “It’s disturbing.” “In some counties, the link was really strong – Covid cases increased dramatically on days when there was a lot of wildfire smoke.”

The researchers looked at data from 92 counties in California, Washington, and Oregon from March 15 to December 16 of last year, when the majority of the wildfires occurred. During that time, they discovered a total of 19,742 COVID-19 cases connected to wildfire smoke, with 748 deaths.

Butte County, California, and Whitman, Washington, had the highest number of coronavirus cases connected to wildfire smoke. According to the study, COVID-19 deaths increased the most in Calaveras, California.

Despite the fact that the researchers only looked at areas in the west, Dominici believes the same effect would be felt elsewhere with high levels of PM2.5, including New York, where smoke from U.S. wildfires has lately made sky cloudy.

“We only looked at counties in the west, but I’d guess that if you’re getting high levels of PM2.5 from wildfire smoke in New York, it doesn’t matter where you are,” Dominici said. “It’s quite alarming. I would advise everyone living in a wildfire-prone area to get vaccinated as soon as feasible. This is evident in the long run. This is a condensed version of the information.