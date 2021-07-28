Students with poor mental health are three times less likely to pass their exams.

According to a study, students with poor mental health are three times less likely to pass five GCSEs.

Teenagers who have missed school due to the Covid-19 outbreak, according to researchers, have suffered a double blow because of the crisis’ impact on their mental health.

The National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) discovered an independent link between mental health and academic achievement, with boys being more affected than girls.

The study, which was published in the BMJ Open journal, claims that strengthening mental health can help close the GCSE achievement gap by improving the performance of students from low-income families, who are more likely to have mental health issues.

“As the school year draws to a close, young people are suffering a double knock to their educational prospects,” said Dr Neil Smith, who conducted the study at NatCen. First, the pandemic’s disruption of schools has had a direct influence on learning.

“Second, the epidemic has had a negative impact on many young people’s mental health, and it’s likely that those whose mental health was most negatively impacted by the pandemic will have more difficulty making up for lost learning time.”

“We are prioritizing help for children’s mental health and wellbeing with academic recovery,” a UK government spokeswoman stated.

“We’re also putting money into more mental health teams that work with schools and colleges.”