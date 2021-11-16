Students who started a “joke” petition to reintroduce slavery have filed a civil rights lawsuit.

Four kids are suing the Kansas City school district for civil rights abuses after a “joke” petition to reintroduce slavery was circulated on social media.

The lawsuit, filed on Friday, alleged that the September posting began as a joke between a multiracial student and a black student at Park Hill South High School.

After other students mocked the petition, it was shared on social media, garnering national attention.

According to the petition, the multiracial student was expelled, and three other students who commented on it were suspended for 180 days.