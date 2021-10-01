Students who refuse to comply with California’s COVID vaccination requirement will be sent to independent study.

Under California’s planned vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, students who refuse to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine will be compelled to complete an independent study course at home.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the first coronavirus vaccine mandate for children in elementary through high school, pending final government approval for ages 12 to 15.

With a few exceptions, pupils will be required to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine once the approval has been granted. Exemptions for religious and medical reasons would be granted, but the state has not yet decided how the exemptions would be applied.

Students who are not granted an exemption yet refuse to receive the vaccine will be compelled to do an individual study course at home instead of attending physical school.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been fully licensed for individuals aged 16 and over, but only an emergency authorisation has been provided for those aged 12 to 15. The state will mandate kids in seventh through 12th grades in both public and private schools to get vaccinated once federal regulators authorize it for that group. Newsom stated that he anticipates the requirement being in place by July 1.

After receiving final federal approval for children ages 5 to 11, California will require the COVID-19 immunization for pupils in kindergarten through sixth grade.

“We want to put an end to this epidemic. The Democratic governor told reporters at a San Francisco middle school, “We are all exhausted by it.”

Infections throughout much of California have decreased significantly in the recent month, according to the statement. Following a campaign in which he emphasized his commitment to vaccine regulations to stop the pandemic, Newsom has gained confidence after successfully rejecting a recall effort last month.

Only 1.7 percent of persons tested for the virus in Los Angeles County, the nation’s largest with more than 10 million residents, have it, and daily infections have dropped by half in the previous month, when most youngsters returned to school.

“These numbers are quite low,” county Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Thursday, noting that the county already has almost 3,000 schools open.

She pointed out that, while the number of breakouts in schools has risen significantly in recent weeks, the overall number is still small and primarily affects children. This is a condensed version of the information.