Students who participate in the latest TikTok craze may face criminal charges.

TikTok remains one of, if not the most, popular social media apps among high school and middle school students, with young people all across the world joining in on the app’s viral dances and challenges.

While many of these challenges involve fun pranks and jokes between friends, the most recent viral sensation encourages pupils to vandalize property and harass other students and school staff.

These “devious licks” challenges are aimed towards high school and middle school pupils. User @jugg4elias started the trend by stealing a package of disposable masks from school and captioning the video: “We’ve been in school for a month. This is a devious lick.” Since then, a full calendar of nefarious licks has been formed, which now serves as the driving force behind the occasionally illegal practice. This month’s challenge is to “smack a staff member.” “(For) attack on a staff member, so depending on the severity there, you’re going to get cited for assault third degree,” Adam Boehmer, a school resource officer at Papillion La Vista High School, where students have engaged in the trend, told CBS 3 News Now in Omaha, Nebraska.

“The school will thereafter have its own discipline. Suspension will almost certainly lead to some form of expulsion “Boehmer continued.

This challenge is only one among a slew of potentially unlawful “jokes.” The task from last month was to “vandalize school bathrooms.” Kids will be encouraged to “kiss (their) friend’s girlfriend at school” in November. Students are encouraged to “deck the halls and display your balls” in December, and to “jab a breast” in January. “Mess up school signage,” says February. It goes on like this: “Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria,” says March. April’s thieving challenge is “get some eggz.” The month of May is known as “ditch day.” Students are encouraged to “flip off at the front office,” according to June. July instructs them to “spray a neighbor’s fence” during the summer. They’re also challenged to “sleep in and be late” when school resumes in August. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, not only would these challenges put kids in breach of school rules, but many of them might also result in legal ramifications. According to a calendar created by the sheriff’s office and acquired by, “jabbing a breast” might be considered unauthorized sexual contact and entail a misdemeanor. This is a condensed version of the information.