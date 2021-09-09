Students who identify as LGBT+ are anxious about traveling in Europe.

In 2021, international travel limitations will be all too familiar to ardent vacationers, but even if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t present, LGBT+ persons will need to take extra care when planning trips abroad.

Rhiannon Segar, 25, from Southport, claims that LGBT+ students who wish to pursue further education abroad have “very limited” options and must often make specific considerations about human rights and freedom of expression.

While studying in Russia for her degree, the former language student said she was “forced” to hide her bisexuality.

The’secret’ history of the Chase player is revealed as fans recognize her.

“I definitely felt fear about exposing myself,” Rhiannon, who spent four months in Yaroslavl, told The Washington Newsday.

“I made a point of never posting anything on social media that outed me as queer.”

“I always felt like I had my guard up,” she added.

Although homosexuality is not illegal in Russia, President Vladimir Putin enacted a bill in 2013 prohibiting the “promotion” of homosexual relationships to minors. Arrest, jail, and fines are all possible consequences of breaching this statute.

“There are no laws that exist to protect LGBT+ individuals from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and/or gender identity,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Developmental Office advises LGBT+ people traveling to Russia.

Rhiannon was nervous about revealing her bisexuality among her Russian peers after learning about these regulations and receiving this advise.

“I’ve been in a relationship with the same man for many years,” she explained.

“I could talk about him because that was my safety net.

“However, if I were in a relationship with a woman, I wouldn’t be able to do that. I’d have to conceal it.”

The language student insists that the government’s actions and viewpoints do not represent the entire Russian populace.

“I didn’t vote Tory, so I don’t consider the UK government to represent for me,” Rhiannon continued.

“In Russia, it’s the same. There were a lot of people who did not vote for Putin.”

These concerns about LGBT+ freedom are not exclusive to Russia.

There are a handful of other nations in Europe and beyond that LGBT+ people may have reservations about visiting.

In the country of Poland. “The summary has come to an end.”